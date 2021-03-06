Roubaix Capital LLC Sells 36,116 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Roubaix Capital LLC cut its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,116 shares during the quarter. Kontoor Brands makes up approximately 1.8% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Kontoor Brands worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 244.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 26.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.99 and its 200 day moving average is $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $660.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.34 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

