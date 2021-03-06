Roubaix Capital LLC Takes $1.96 Million Position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 81,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 0.65% of Haynes International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 213.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Haynes International in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 15.8% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 13.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Haynes International alerts:

NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $30.15 on Friday. Haynes International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 9.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.81. The firm has a market cap of $382.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Haynes International had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAYN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Haynes International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.