Roubaix Capital LLC Takes $2.25 Million Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 214,523 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of 3D Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $24.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.98. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DDD shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $47,760.00. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $308,160 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

