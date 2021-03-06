Roubaix Capital LLC Takes Position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 210,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,000. Astronics makes up approximately 2.1% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 0.68% of Astronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATRO. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Astronics in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Astronics in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Astronics in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Astronics by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Astronics in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Astronics in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. CJS Securities raised shares of Astronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of Astronics stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $485.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.18. Astronics Co. has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $18.44.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.54). Astronics had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

