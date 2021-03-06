Roubaix Capital LLC Takes Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NCR by 2,203.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,088,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,628 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in NCR during the third quarter worth $31,068,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 57.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,720,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,741 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,560,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,610,000 after purchasing an additional 677,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 543.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 691,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 583,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

Shares of NCR opened at $35.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average is $28.24. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.