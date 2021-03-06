Roubaix Capital LLC Takes Position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 198,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,000. Unifi accounts for about 2.7% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 1.07% of Unifi as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unifi in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,926,000 after purchasing an additional 107,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unifi in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UFI opened at $26.32 on Friday. Unifi, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $486.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.32. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $162.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UFI. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

