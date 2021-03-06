Roubaix Capital LLC Trims Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Roubaix Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,841 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Constellium worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $740,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Constellium by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,010,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,131,000 after purchasing an additional 644,500 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,347,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Constellium by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 96,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its position in Constellium by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 6,284,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,847,000 after purchasing an additional 114,026 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. Constellium SE has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.26 and a beta of 2.58.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Constellium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

About Constellium

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

