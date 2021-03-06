Router Protocol (ROUTE) Market Cap Achieves $3.64 Million

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last week, Router Protocol has traded up 23.4% against the dollar. Router Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $236,479.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Router Protocol coin can now be bought for $2.96 or 0.00005971 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $228.26 or 0.00459865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00068547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00077615 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00083219 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00052182 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.58 or 0.00458514 BTC.

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,229,105 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

