Rovida Advisors Inc. Sells 8,730 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rovida Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,730 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 6.8% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rovida Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $116,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,000.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,225.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3,202.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 87.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.