Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 65.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.73.

NYSE RCL opened at $86.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.71. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.