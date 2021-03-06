RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Tops $49,719.18 on Exchanges (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 6th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $28.85 million and approximately $146,702.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $49,719.18 or 1.01636386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 580 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

