Ruff Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.58 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $16.58 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruff token can currently be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ruff has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff (CRYPTO:RUFF) is a token. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain

Ruff Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars.

