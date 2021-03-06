Ruff (RUFF) Price Down 30% Over Last Week

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Ruff has a market cap of $15.33 million and $1.37 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ruff has traded 30% lower against the US dollar. One Ruff token can currently be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00055922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.79 or 0.00748825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00025412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00031169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00059215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00042208 BTC.

About Ruff

Ruff is a token. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com

Buying and Selling Ruff

