Ruler Protocol (RULER) One Day Volume Tops $742,143.00

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 41.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $615.37 or 0.01294582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and $742,143.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $221.57 or 0.00466132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00068504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00078491 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00084318 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00051214 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.94 or 0.00460603 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

