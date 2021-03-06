Ruler Protocol (RULER) Price Down 11.5% Today

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $620.11 or 0.01254490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $2.32 million and $715,917.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.43 or 0.00459885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00068317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00077619 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00083178 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00052522 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.31 or 0.00457606 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

