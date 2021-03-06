Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Holdings Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 91.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,138 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Rush Enterprises worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $481,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 434,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,994,000 after buying an additional 266,205 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 263.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 11,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $1,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $576,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

