Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 154 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total transaction of $933,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,662,977.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,032 shares of company stock valued at $67,350,824 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,503.48.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,332.28 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,564.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,473.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,347.79. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.36, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.