Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 6,342 Shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.65% of Delta Apparel worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Delta Apparel during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Delta Apparel during the 3rd quarter worth $326,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Delta Apparel by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Delta Apparel by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Delta Apparel by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 119,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

DLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Delta Apparel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of DLA opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.96 million, a P/E ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.72. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $28.50.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

