Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 72,690 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,690 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.43% of Veeco Instruments worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 447.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 61.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 212.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

VECO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Veeco Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 1.42. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.