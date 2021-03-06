Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Bank OZK worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 403,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after buying an additional 24,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,383,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,680,000 after buying an additional 29,633 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at $3,969,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 40,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at $4,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OZK opened at $43.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $43.67.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $266.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.03 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.20.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

