Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,927 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Urban Edge Properties worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 4,097.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,987 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 16,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $389,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UE stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a current ratio of 11.10. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.66.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UE shares. TheStreet upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Capital One Financial upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

