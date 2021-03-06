Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 122,130 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,130 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.45% of NOW worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of NOW by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 109.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 11,352 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of NOW during the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NOW alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $11.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.14. NOW Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.60 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DNOW. Cowen upped their price objective on NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of NOW in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.