Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 59,921 Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,921 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Rattler Midstream worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTLR. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 116,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the period. 24.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTLR opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. Rattler Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.50.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 3.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.41.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

