Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 8,900 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

NYSE TME opened at $26.15 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 76.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TME. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

