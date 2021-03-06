Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PTC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of PTC by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 4.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PTC by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $709,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,133,881.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $275,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,894.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,756 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,171. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.44.

PTC stock opened at $125.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 111.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $147.67.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.18 million. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

