Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,562 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Editas Medicine worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $41.63 on Friday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.56.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $122,727.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $632,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,820.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,568 shares of company stock worth $2,005,327 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EDIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Barclays lowered Editas Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

