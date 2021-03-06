Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,147 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,454 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.91% of Caesarstone worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the third quarter worth $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 24.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 10.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the fourth quarter worth $1,521,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 376.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the period. 46.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CSTE stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $447.82 million, a PE ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average is $11.73. Caesarstone Ltd. has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $14.46.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). Caesarstone had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 1.94%.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

