Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,533 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Primerica worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $741,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 149,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primerica alerts:

NYSE PRI opened at $145.91 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.20 and a 12 month high of $150.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.49.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.30%.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.