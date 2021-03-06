Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,948 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 764,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,235,000 after buying an additional 25,867 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 100,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 24,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of IONS stock opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.18. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $1,941,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,605.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,805,945.42. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $128,818.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,636 shares of company stock worth $7,498,981 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.