Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 100,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 143,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BERY stock opened at $58.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.78. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $61.00.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

