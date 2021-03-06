Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.58 Million Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 20.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,973,000 after purchasing an additional 573,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 30.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $61,125.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 53,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,316.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $173.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 1.52. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $222.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

