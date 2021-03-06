Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,053,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,429,000 after acquiring an additional 241,076 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 556,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,704,000 after buying an additional 122,849 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 527,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after buying an additional 52,543 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 479,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,227,000 after buying an additional 24,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 306,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,778,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of SCHN stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.98 and a beta of 1.37. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.50.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $492.11 million for the quarter. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 0.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

