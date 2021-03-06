Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in L. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Loews by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Loews by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 153,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 80,796 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 40,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Loews news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $205,396.50. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $216,031.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,250.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,234 shares of company stock worth $429,828 in the last 90 days. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on L. BMO Capital Markets cut Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of L stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 0.90. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $50.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

