Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.78 Million Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Haemonetics worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,666,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,408,000 after buying an additional 849,744 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,035,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,384,000 after buying an additional 171,266 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,285,000 after buying an additional 271,109 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 583,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,920,000 after buying an additional 90,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 296,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,835,000 after buying an additional 25,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HAE shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

In related news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $362,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $120.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.52 and a 200-day moving average of $109.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.09, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $63.41 and a 12 month high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

