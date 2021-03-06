Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.01 Million Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC opened at $235.40 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $266.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.76.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The business had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.63.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

