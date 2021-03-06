Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,037 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 28,303 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Canadian Solar worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSIQ. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $40.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.05. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $67.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

