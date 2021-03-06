Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 113.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,190 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of CareDx worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $612,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sasha King sold 9,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $864,556.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,942 shares of company stock valued at $8,414,241. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $64.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.28 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

