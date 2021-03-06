Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $4.06 Million in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Goosehead Insurance as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,031,000 after buying an additional 101,485 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 260,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,440,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 240.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 118,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after purchasing an additional 83,915 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11,341.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 96,740 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $120.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.51. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.65 and a beta of 0.62. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $37.26 and a twelve month high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, VP Michael Patrick Moxley sold 500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $65,015.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,045,086.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 36,314 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $4,776,743.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,790 shares in the company, valued at $43,906,736.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 210,239 shares of company stock worth $27,304,071. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSHD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

