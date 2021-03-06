Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98,264 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.27% of Core-Mark worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CORE. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Core-Mark by 2.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 21.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CORE shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of CORE opened at $37.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.38. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.33.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.26. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

In other Core-Mark news, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $69,154.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,743.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $76,719.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,793.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

