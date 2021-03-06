Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,647 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pentair by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.2% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Pentair stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. Vertical Research cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

