Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $3.98 Million Investment in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 166,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.32% of Haynes International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,588 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 171.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 74,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 47,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,064 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $382.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.89 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Haynes International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.87.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.04%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAYN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

