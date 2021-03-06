Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 28,295 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 28,295 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.83% of Beazer Homes USA worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BZH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 19.9% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 24,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $61,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,273.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Christian Winkle acquired 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $55,324.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,408.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 13.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.94. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $562.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.27.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $428.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.30 million. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

