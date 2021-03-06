Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases New Position in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 663,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.93% of Emerald as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Emerald by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10,915 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerald during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerald during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Emerald by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 44,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Emerald during the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerald alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Emerald from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.04 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.99.

Shares of Emerald stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $419.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.93.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter. Emerald had a negative net margin of 402.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.30%.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.