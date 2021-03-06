Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,196 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.48% of A10 Networks worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 756.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 38,746 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 10,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $87,765.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,734.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $30,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 135,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,140.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,275 shares of company stock valued at $148,977. Company insiders own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATEN opened at $9.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $704.18 million, a PE ratio of 70.62 and a beta of 0.96. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $11.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.41.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $62.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.85 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.49%. Analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATEN. TheStreet cut A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.