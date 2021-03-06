Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 370.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 280,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 220,699 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACGL opened at $36.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.94. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $40.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ACGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

