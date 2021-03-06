Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,902 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of American States Water worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in American States Water by 2.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in American States Water by 431.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 16,028 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American States Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWR opened at $70.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. American States Water has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $96.64.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

