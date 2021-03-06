Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 12,899 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,899 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $58.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.93 and a beta of 1.19. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $64.82.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DSGX shares. Stephens upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.