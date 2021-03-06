Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 15,278 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,278 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of PTC Therapeutics worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,028,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,897,000 after purchasing an additional 285,694 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 364,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,266,000 after purchasing an additional 139,482 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,567,000. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,338,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,720,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on PTCT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.91.

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $44,314.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,383.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 541 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $30,815.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 679,554 shares of company stock valued at $41,943,715 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PTCT opened at $60.14 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.79 and a 12 month high of $70.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.18). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 EPS for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

