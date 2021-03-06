Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 18,264 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,264 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of The Wendy’s worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,271,000 after buying an additional 1,696,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,818,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,682,000 after purchasing an additional 605,463 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,723,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,724 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,760,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,547,000 after purchasing an additional 38,775 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,860,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,785,000 after purchasing an additional 425,196 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Wendy’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.77.

In other news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $4,064,257.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

WEN stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $474.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

