Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 42,480 Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 42,480 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.37% of Luminex worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,027,000 after buying an additional 559,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,163,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,747,000 after buying an additional 451,620 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,282,000 after buying an additional 436,571 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Luminex during the 3rd quarter worth $7,415,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminex during the 4th quarter worth $3,354,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Luminex alerts:

In related news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $172,263.75. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LMNX opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.51. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.64 and a beta of 0.61. Luminex Co. has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $41.69.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.57 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. Luminex’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Luminex’s payout ratio is currently -190.48%.

Luminex Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.